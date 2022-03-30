Romanian coal and power group CEO seeks temporary staff to boost mining operations

Romanian coal and power group CEO seeks temporary staff to boost mining operations. Coal and power group CE Oltenia (CEO), one of Romania's largest energy producers, is reportedly hiring personnel under contracts for a pre-determined period in order to extract more coal and increase its electricity production, Economica.net announced on March 29. Earlier this month, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]