Real estate firm Prime Kapital raises EUR 125 mln green club loan

Real estate firm Prime Kapital raises EUR 125 mln green club loan. Leading CEE real estate developer, investor, and operator, Prime Kapital, announced on March 29 that it raised a EUR 125 mln green club loan facility for its development joint-venture with listed property investor MAS plc, a real estate investor listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]