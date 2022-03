Romanian Govt. summons Hidroelectrica's shareholders to announce IPO

Romanian Govt. summons Hidroelectrica's shareholders to announce IPO. Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) announced that the Romanian Government agreed to summon for March 31 the shareholders of state-controlled power company Hidroelectrica to approve the listing of the energy company's shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) following a public share offering.