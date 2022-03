Chairry Design & Furniture Reports EUR1.1M Turnover In 2021; Eyes EUR3M Level In 2022

Interior design company Chairry Design & Furniture had a turnover of EUR1.1 million in 2021 amid an effervescent market on the furniture and interior design segment in Romania, especially in the hospitality sector which saw a fast recovery in the post-pandemic (...)