FLOWX.AI Partners with UiPath to Put the Power of Enterprise Automation behind Customer and Employee Experiences



FLOWX.AI Partners with UiPath to Put the Power of Enterprise Automation behind Customer and Employee Experiences.

The partnership enables enterprise customers to quickly build unified, omnichannel customer and employee experiences through fast integrations with the existing technology stack FLOWX.AI, a hot startup with a revolutionary new low-code/no-code experience orchestration technology for large (...)