Waterdrop CEE announces financial results for 2021: Increased turnover by up to 200% at the group level and over 4.000 products sold in Romania



Waterdrop CEE announces financial results for 2021: Increased turnover by up to 200% at the group level and over 4.000 products sold in Romania.

Waterdrop CEE, the start-up that aims to encourage people to consume more water and adopt more sustainable habits, announces financial results for 2021. Present in four different markets, the company recorded an increase in turnover of almost 200%, amounting to 2.8 million € total. Launched last (...)