Smartree Group ended 2021 with a turnover of 123.2 million lei, up by 17% compared to the previous year



Smartree, the strategic partner that offers integrated human resources services and software solutions, announces last year’s financial results, as well as the main development directions for 2022. Therefore, in 2021, the turnover exceeded 123 million lei, increasing by 17% compared to the (...)