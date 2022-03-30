PwC NextGen 2022: Although succession plans are in place for 61% of family businesses, their current leaders are now less willing to relinquish control than before the pandemic



The current generation of entrepreneurs is less willing to hand over control of their companies to their heirs than they were before the pandemic. That is making it harder for the next generation (NextGen) to prove themselves as new leaders, according to PwC’s global NextGen Survey 2022. (...)