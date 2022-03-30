President Iohannis: Romania will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in the country



Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, March 29, that he spoke again with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In a message posted on Twitter after the discussions, he once again expressed Romania’s support for the Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country. “I discussed with (...)