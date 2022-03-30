Romgaz Takes Out EUR325M Loan From Raiffeisen Bank To Fund Part Of Acquisition Of Exxon's Stake In Black Sea Gas Project



Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) said on Wednesday that it signed a bank loan agreement with Raiffeisen Bank in the amount of EUR325 million which covers a part of the price for the acquisition of the stake held by US’ Exxon in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and (...)