Brico Dépôt DIY Stores’ Sales Up 15% To EUR335M In Romania In 2021

Brico Dépôt DIY Stores’ Sales Up 15% To EUR335M In Romania In 2021. UK’s Kingfisher, which owns the Brico Depot DIY stores in Romania, saw its local sales increase by 15% in 2021 versus 2020, to GBP279 million (almost EUR335 million), in line with Kingfisher’s annual report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]