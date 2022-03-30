Ukrainian Peace Fund launched by the Romanian Embassy in US raises USD 200,000

Ukrainian Peace Fund launched by the Romanian Embassy in US raises USD 200,000. The Ukrainian Peace Fund, a fundraising campaign launched by the Embassy of Romania to the United States and the Romanian United Fund, managed to raise USD 200,000 for Ukrainian refugees coming to Romania. The campaign's first target was to raise USD 100,000 for the benefit of refugees from