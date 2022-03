Tehnomir Energy Changes Name To ENSYS; Eyes Projects Worth Over EUR20M

Tehnomir Energy Changes Name To ENSYS; Eyes Projects Worth Over EUR20M. Tehnomir Energy, a provider of complete turnkey photovoltaic systems solutions, based in Oradea, changes its name to ENSYS, and announces plans to reach projects worth over EUR20 million and to become one of the largest national companies in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]