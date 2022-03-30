Romgaz takes out 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen for acquisition of Exxon Romania

Romgaz takes out 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen for acquisition of Exxon Romania. Romgaz took out a 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen Bank to partially finance the acquisition of ExxonMobil Romania, according to a release of the company, sent, on Wednesday, to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romgaz will use the loan to partially finance the acquisition price that will be (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]