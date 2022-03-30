 
March 30, 2022

Romgaz takes out 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen for acquisition of Exxon Romania
Mar 30, 2022

Romgaz takes out 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen for acquisition of Exxon Romania.

Romgaz took out a 325 million euro credit from Raiffeisen Bank to partially finance the acquisition of ExxonMobil Romania, according to a release of the company, sent, on Wednesday, to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romgaz will use the loan to partially finance the acquisition price that will be (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Unemployment Rate At 5.7% In February 2022 Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 5.7% in February 2022, the same level as in January 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Thursday.

Vestinda crypto investment platform releases the Public Beta version and becomes available to early-stage investors Over $10 million have already been traded in Private Beta Vestinda, a marketplace dedicated to crypto investments, is launching a new iteration of its product, this time in Public Beta. The startup, which connects investors, traders, and brokers, has so far recorded more than $10 million in (...)

SoftNews Net Boasts All-Time High Profit in 2021 Softnews Net, the company behind software distribution network softpedia.com, saw net profit top RON19 million (EUR3.8 million) in 2021, in the wake of the biggest increase since the company was founded, of 112%, against 2020.

Micro forest project kicks off in Timișoara The western Romania city of Timișoara has begun planting a micro forest this week, in a bid to lower pollution and improve air quality. The micro forest will be set up on a 1,300 sqm plot of land in the area of the city’s Petru Maior Square. Materials recovered from other constructions sites in (...)

Stay Fit Gym opens its ninth location in Bucharest in Colosseum Mall Stay Fit Gym, the second largest chain of gyms in Romania, after the number of open fitness centers, announces the opening of a new location in Bucharest, the largest so far, in Colosseum Mall. “The opening of the Colosseum fitness center is a significant step in developing Stay Fit Gym,... The (...)

Siemens Energy Seeks to Hire 200 Specialists in Romania for Renewable Power and Cyber Security Hub At this moment, Siemens Energy has 199 jobs available for Romania, with 192 in Bucharest.

Temad Aims to Optimize Warehouse Network Entrepreneur Florin Madar, owner of construction materials wholesaler Temad of Brasov, considers optimizing the network of warehouses he owns locally so that, through better infrastructure, he can cover nationwide demand, but from fewer (...)

 


