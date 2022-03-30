Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament

Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament. Romanian Senate president Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, March 30, that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament. According to a message on Twitter, the event might take place next week. “Important talk with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal: (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]