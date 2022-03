Startup ATLAS Attracts EUR500,000 Investment From eMAG Ventures

Startup ATLAS Attracts EUR500,000 Investment From eMAG Ventures. Romanian startup ATLAS, which developed the telemedicine platform atlas.app, has attracted an investment of EUR500,000 from eMAG Ventures, the investment program for technology companies, in order to continue the development of the platform at local and regional level and to ease access to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]