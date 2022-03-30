Apa Nova Invests Over EUR500,000 To Fit Out Post-Operative Ward At Floreasca Emergency Hospital

Apa Nova Invests Over EUR500,000 To Fit Out Post-Operative Ward At Floreasca Emergency Hospital. Apa Nova Bucureşti (ANB), the water and sewerage services provider in the capital city Bucharest, has invested EUR500,000 in fitting out a new ultra-modern post-operative ward fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, at the Floreasca Clinical Emergency Hospital in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]