C&W Echinox: Romania Real Estate Market Neutralized Imbalances Caused By The Pandemic

C&W Echinox: Romania Real Estate Market Neutralized Imbalances Caused By The Pandemic. Investments on the Romanian real estate market totaled EUR1.8 billion in the last two years (2020-2021), compared to EUR1.6 billion in 2018-2019, with a total 78 properties being transacted in 2020-2021, compared to 72 assets traded in 2018-2019, in line with a survey by Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]