Filip & Company assists Țiriac Imobiliare in the sale of a 14.5 ha land at the north of Timisoara



Filip & Company assists Țiriac Imobiliare in the sale of a 14.5 ha land at the north of Timisoara.

Filip & Company law firm assisted Ţiriac Imobiliare in the sale towards Dedeman of a land plot with an area of 14.5 ha located at the north of Timisoara city, in Dumbrăvița locality, Timis county. “There is a certain upward trend in the number of transactions on the market with... The post (...)