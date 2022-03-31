ING Romania implements flexible working schedule for its headquarters employees
Mar 31, 2022
ING Romania implements flexible working schedule for its headquarters employees.
The employees working in the Bucharest headquarters of ING Bank Romania will go to the office one day per week on average, under the hybrid schedule implemented by the bank after the work-from-home model imposed by the pandemic. This hybrid working schedule is supplemented by a new flexible (...)
