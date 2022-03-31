Czech PPF pays EUR 10 mln for land and plans EUR 60 mln project in western Bucharest

Czech PPF pays EUR 10 mln for land and plans EUR 60 mln project in western Bucharest. Czech real estate developer PPF Real Estate, which manages real estate assets in excess of EUR 2 bln, has acquired an 8,000 square metres plot of land in western Bucharest (Orhideea area) from the RC Europe group, owned by Czech entrepreneurs Miroslav Hartman and Jan Prokop. The transaction is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]