eMAG Ventures invests EUR 0.5 mln in telemedicine platform ATLAS.app

eMAG Ventures invests EUR 0.5 mln in telemedicine platform ATLAS.app. ATLAS.app, a Romanian telemedicine startup specialising in niche segments (nutrition, parenting, coaching or financial wellbeing) rather than mainstream medicine (cardiology, endocrinology), has attracted an investment of EUR 0.5 mln from eMAG Ventures, Wall-street.ro reported. Founded in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]