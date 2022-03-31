Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover

Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover. Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) announced in a note to investors a EUR 325 mn loan agreement sealed with Raiffeisen Bank. It is aimed at financing part of the acquisition price of Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited - one of the partners of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]