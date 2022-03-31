Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover
Mar 31, 2022
Romgaz takes EUR 325 mln loan from Raiffeisen to finance Neptun Deep takeover.
Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) announced in a note to investors a EUR 325 mn loan agreement sealed with Raiffeisen Bank. It is aimed at financing part of the acquisition price of Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited - one of the partners of the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]