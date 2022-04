Local Rolex Importer Chronolink Doubles Turnover in Pandemic to RON70M

Chronolink, the sole importer of Rolex brand in Romania, last year hit turnover worth a little above RON70 million, up 70% from 2020 and double the 2019 level, in line with ZF calculations based on confidas.ro data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]