Banca Transilvania Wants to Boost Lending and Assets by Around 10% and Profit by 18%, to Over RON2B



Banca Transilvania, the biggest lending institution on the Romanian market by assets, expects to generate RON2.1 billion net profit this year, 18% above the 2021 gain, as it projects rising revenues and lending.