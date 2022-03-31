EduMin: School year to have 5 learning modules and 5 vacations, we intend to give up mid term exams



EduMin: School year to have 5 learning modules and 5 vacations, we intend to give up mid term exams.

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Wednesday that the school year 2022 – 2023 will have five learning modules and five school holidays, the intention being to give up the mid term exams. “It is about the need to alternate learning modules of 6, 7, 8 weeks with rest... The post (...)