SoftNews Net Boasts All-Time High Profit in 2021. Softnews Net, the company behind software distribution network softpedia.com, saw net profit top RON19 million (EUR3.8 million) in 2021, in the wake of the biggest increase since the company was founded, of 112%, against 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]