Bucharest festivals: More artists join lineup of Saga. Deadmau5, Fedde Le Grand, R3HAB, Shouse, Alan Fitzpatrick, Artbat, Coeus, James Hype, Joseph Capriati, Oxia and Reinier Zonneveld are among those who will perform at this year’s edition of Saga, the festival set to take place between June 3 and June 5 at the National Arena in Bucharest. They (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]