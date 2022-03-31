Wizz Air adds 12th aircraft to Bucharest base, additional routes to Greece, Italy

Wizz Air adds 12th aircraft to Bucharest base, additional routes to Greece, Italy. Budget airline Wizz Air will add an Airbus A321neo aircraft to its Bucharest base starting July 2022, the company announced. This will bring the number of its Bucharest aircraft to twelve. The carrier has also introduced additional routes from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, and Rimini, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]