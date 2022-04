EBRD Cuts Romania’s 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.8%

EBRD Cuts Romania’s 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.8%. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in an analysis on Thursday that it expects Romania’s economy to grow by 2.8% in 2022, lowering its November forecast that pointed to 4.4% GDP growth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]