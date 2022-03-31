Chimcomplex Borzesti Seeks To Repurchase 900,000 Own Shares For A Total RON20.8M

Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), which owns the Oltchim and Borzesti platforms, said in a stock market report on Thursday that it would carry out a program for the repurchase of a package of 900,000 own shares, respectively 0.29% of the company's share capital, for a total