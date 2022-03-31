Survey: 70% Of Bucharest Stock Market Investors Trade At Least Once A Month

Survey: 70% Of Bucharest Stock Market Investors Trade At Least Once A Month. Seven in ten investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange trade at least once a month and 60% invest in a company for a period shorter than six months, in line with a survey by Cornerstone Communications, local firm specialized in investor relations and capital markets consultancy, together with (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]