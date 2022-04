Impetum Group Launches Agista - The First Romanian Investment Fund To Develop Local Firms Via Capital Market

Impetum Group Launches Agista - The First Romanian Investment Fund To Develop Local Firms Via Capital Market. Impetum Group has launched Agista, the first investment fund in Romania focused on the AeRO market, helping local SMEs to get listed on the stock market, financing and accelerating their increase through the capital market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]