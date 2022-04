Hidroelectrica Shareholders Approve Listing of 19.9% Held by Fondul Proprietatea

Hidroelectrica Shareholders Approve Listing of 19.9% Held by Fondul Proprietatea. Hidroelectrica shareholders approved the start of the listing process of the 19.9% held by Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) in the electricity generation company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the general meeting on Thursday, March 31, done via a secondary public (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]