Boualem Saidi takes the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and MoldovaBayer announced on April 1 that Boualem Saidi is the new Senior Representative (SBR) for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova Country Group and Managing Director of Bayer Romania. This adds up to his current responsibilities as Country Division Head for the Crop Science. Boualem Saidi (...)
Three-Month ROBOR Stays Put At 4.6% A Year On April 1Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, stagnated on Friday (April 1) at Thursday’s level of 4.6% a year, as per central bank (...)
ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Surge 40.25% YoY In March 2022New car registrations in Romania increased by 40.25% year-over-year to a total 11,025 units in March 2022, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed (...)
British Typhoon jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing missionFour Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Wednesday, March 30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced. The fighter jets and about 150 RAF personnel (pilots and technical staff), together with the (...)