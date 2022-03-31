PepsiCo Becomes Distributor Of Golden Foods Snacks' Products Under ELMAS Brand

PepsiCo Becomes Distributor Of Golden Foods Snacks' Products Under ELMAS Brand. Golden Foods Snacks SA, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, nuts and dehydrated fruits, has signed a partnership with PepsiCo Romania which becomes distributor of Elmas products, for different types of sunflower seeds such as black, stripped and white, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, pistachio, cashew (...)