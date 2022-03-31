 
March 31, 2022

PepsiCo Becomes Distributor Of Golden Foods Snacks' Products Under ELMAS Brand
PepsiCo Becomes Distributor Of Golden Foods Snacks' Products Under ELMAS Brand.

Golden Foods Snacks SA, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, nuts and dehydrated fruits, has signed a partnership with PepsiCo Romania which becomes distributor of Elmas products, for different types of sunflower seeds such as black, stripped and white, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, pistachio, cashew (...)

Boualem Saidi takes the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova Bayer announced on April 1 that Boualem Saidi is the new Senior Representative (SBR) for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova Country Group and Managing Director of Bayer Romania. This adds up to his current responsibilities as Country Division Head for the Crop Science. Boualem Saidi (...)

Romanian investment group launches first investment fund that aims to bring SMEs to the stock market Impetum Group, a fast-growing Romanian financial group, has launched Agista, the first investment fund in Romania focused on helping local SMEs to get listed on the stock market. In the next two years, the fund aims to finance some 20 local small and medium companies and accelerate their growth (...)

Three-Month ROBOR Stays Put At 4.6% A Year On April 1 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, stagnated on Friday (April 1) at Thursday’s level of 4.6% a year, as per central bank (...)

Romania's Andreea Ana wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Budapest Andreea Ana won a gold medal at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships in Budapest on Thursday, March 31. She defeated Ukraine's Oleksandra Khomenets 7-5 in the 55 kg final, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. According to COSR, Andreea Ana is Romania's first senior (...)

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Surge 40.25% YoY In March 2022 New car registrations in Romania increased by 40.25% year-over-year to a total 11,025 units in March 2022, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and of Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV) showed (...)

Nuclearelectrica Signs RON1.2B Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts With Enel Energie And E.ON Energie Romania Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday that it concluded two contracts worth a total RON1.2 billion for the wholesale energy sale to the companies Enel Energie and E.ON Energie Romania, during the period April 1-30, (...)

British Typhoon jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission Four Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Wednesday, March 30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced. The fighter jets and about 150 RAF personnel (pilots and technical staff), together with the (...)

 


