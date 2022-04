Aquila Invests Over EUR100,000 In Photovoltaic Power Station Of 0.1 MW

Aquila Invests Over EUR100,000 In Photovoltaic Power Station Of 0.1 MW. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO) announces the inauguration of its first solar park following an own investment of over EUR100,000 that is to be amortized in the next four years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]