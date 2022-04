Iveco Signs MoU With Enel X To Develop e-Mobility For Commercial Vehicles In Europe

Iveco Signs MoU With Enel X To Develop e-Mobility For Commercial Vehicles In Europe. Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enel X to develop electric mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]