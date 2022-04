Wizz Air Announces Three New Routes From Cluj-Napoca To Greece And Italy

Wizz Air Announces Three New Routes From Cluj-Napoca To Greece And Italy. Low-cost airliner Wizz Air announces three new routes from Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) to Corfu in Greece and Naples and Turin in Italy and it also increases flight frequency for ten other routes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]