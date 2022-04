Banca Comerciala Romana Launches New Bond Issuance Worth RON351.5M

Banca Comerciala Romana Launches New Bond Issuance Worth RON351.5M. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has launched a new issuance of bonds denominated in Romanian lei and worth RON351.5 million, thus continuing the strategy of expanding financing sources. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]