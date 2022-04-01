IRES poll: 60% of Romanians fear war in Ukraine may spill over to their country



More than three-quarters (79%) of Romanians are following the events in Ukraine, and 60% said they are afraid that their country is in danger of being invaded by Russia, according to a poll conducted by IRES in March. While 79% of the participants in the survey said that they personally follow (...)