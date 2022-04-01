Athens court overrules final jail sentence given by Romanian judges to Beny Steinmetz

Athens Court of Appeal rejected Romania's request for extradition of Beny Steinmetz, sentenced to 60 months in jail by a Bucharest court for fraud and money laundering. The Athens Court of Appeal rejected the extradition request, thus validating his right to move freely, according to the Greek (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]