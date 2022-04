Romania's ILO unemployment rate stays steady at 5.7% in February

Romania's ILO unemployment rate stays steady at 5.7% in February. The seasonally-adjusted ILO unemployment rate in February 2022 was the same as in the previous month (5.7%) and 0.2pp lower compared to February 2021, according to data released by the statistics office INS. In absolute terms, the rate was 5.9%, down from 6.2% in February 2021. Romania's (...)