Eurosport DHS Seeks to Hire Over 110 People at Deva Bike Plant. Bike maker Eurosport DHS, controlled by Chinese and German investors, currently has more than 110 jobs available. The company in 2020 had an average number of 319 employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]