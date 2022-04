Portugal’s Ascenza Agro Expects EUR5M in First Year of Activity in Romania

Portugal’s Ascenza Agro Expects EUR5M in First Year of Activity in Romania. The first year of commercial activity on the Romanian market, July 2021-June 2022, will bring Portugal-held company Ascenza Agro Romania around EUR5 million from the sale of plant protection products, according to Antonio Sousa, country manager of Ascenza (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]