Alpin 2003 Hits RON36M Turnover, Switches to Profit in 2021

Alpin 2003 Hits RON36M Turnover, Switches to Profit in 2021. Alpin 2003, managing hotel complex Alpin Resort Hotel, controlled by businessman Claudiu Aron, one of the biggest tourism players in Poiana Brasov resort, ended 2021 with RON36 million turnover, from RON23 million in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]