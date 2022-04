Kaufland Set to Open New Stores, Continue Refurbishment Investments in 2022

Kaufland Set to Open New Stores, Continue Refurbishment Investments in 2022. Valer Hancas, communications and corporate affairs manager at Kaufland Romania, says the company has opened five stores since early 2022 and is set to announce further openings. Refurbishment investments will continue, too. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]