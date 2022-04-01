 
April 1, 2022

EMI International Set to Invest EUR12-15M in 2022 to Expand to Belgium and in Romania Production
Apr 1, 2022

EMI International Set to Invest EUR12-15M in 2022 to Expand to Belgium and in Romania Production.

EMI, a company specialized in integrated solutions and services for industrial access, will invest up to EUR15 million in 2022 for the two acquisitions on the Belgian market and to strengthen production activities in Romania, explained Jerome France, CEO and founder of EMI (...)

