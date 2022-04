British Typhoon jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission

British Typhoon jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission. Four Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Wednesday, March 30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced. The fighter jets and about 150 RAF personnel (pilots and technical staff), together with the (...)