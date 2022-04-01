Nuclearelectrica Signs RON1.2B Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts With Enel Energie And E.ON Energie Romania

Nuclearelectrica Signs RON1.2B Wholesale Energy Sale Contracts With Enel Energie And E.ON Energie Romania. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Friday that it concluded two contracts worth a total RON1.2 billion for the wholesale energy sale to the companies Enel Energie and E.ON Energie Romania, during the period April 1-30, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]